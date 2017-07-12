Alpha Networks June revenues drop almost 24% on year

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.888 billion (US$61.98 million) for June 2017, representing a 12.85% increase on month and 23.75% drop on year.

The networking device maker has totaled NT$9.857 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 15.18% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Alpha Networks totaled NT$21.831 billion in consolidated revenues, down 5.06% sequentially on year.

Alpha: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 1,888 12.9% (23.8%) 9,857 (15.2%) May-17 1,673 9.3% (20.1%) 7,969 (12.9%) Apr-17 1,531 (24.7%) (17.7%) 6,296 (10.7%) Mar-17 2,033 51.1% (7.2%) 4,765 (8.2%) Feb-17 1,346 (2.9%) 17.6% 2,732 (8.9%) Jan-17 1,386 (34.1%) (25.2%) 1,386 (25.2%) Dec-16 2,102 33.8% (0.5%) 21,831 (5.1%) Nov-16 1,572 7.6% (3.1%) 19,728 (5.5%) Oct-16 1,461 (21.2%) (10.7%) 18,157 (5.7%) Sep-16 1,854 15% (16.3%) 16,695 (5.3%) Aug-16 1,613 0.3% (4.2%) 14,841 (3.7%) Jul-16 1,608 (35.1%) 2.5% 13,228 (3.6%) Jun-16 2,476 18.2% 0.6% 11,620 (4.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017