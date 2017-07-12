Alpha Networks June revenues drop almost 24% on year

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.888 billion (US$61.98 million) for June 2017, representing a 12.85% increase on month and 23.75% drop on year.
The networking device maker has totaled NT$9.857 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 15.18% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Alpha Networks totaled NT$21.831 billion in consolidated revenues, down 5.06% sequentially on year.
Alpha: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
1,888
|
12.9%
|
(23.8%)
|
9,857
|
(15.2%)
May-17
|
1,673
|
9.3%
|
(20.1%)
|
7,969
|
(12.9%)
Apr-17
|
1,531
|
(24.7%)
|
(17.7%)
|
6,296
|
(10.7%)
Mar-17
|
2,033
|
51.1%
|
(7.2%)
|
4,765
|
(8.2%)
Feb-17
|
1,346
|
(2.9%)
|
17.6%
|
2,732
|
(8.9%)
Jan-17
|
1,386
|
(34.1%)
|
(25.2%)
|
1,386
|
(25.2%)
Dec-16
|
2,102
|
33.8%
|
(0.5%)
|
21,831
|
(5.1%)
Nov-16
|
1,572
|
7.6%
|
(3.1%)
|
19,728
|
(5.5%)
Oct-16
|
1,461
|
(21.2%)
|
(10.7%)
|
18,157
|
(5.7%)
Sep-16
|
1,854
|
15%
|
(16.3%)
|
16,695
|
(5.3%)
Aug-16
|
1,613
|
0.3%
|
(4.2%)
|
14,841
|
(3.7%)
Jul-16
|
1,608
|
(35.1%)
|
2.5%
|
13,228
|
(3.6%)
Jun-16
|
2,476
|
18.2%
|
0.6%
|
11,620
|
(4.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017