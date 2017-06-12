Alpha Networks revenues down 20% on year in May

MOPS, June 12; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.673 billion (US$55.52 million) for May 2017, representing a 9.26% increase on month and 20.12% drop on year.

The networking device maker has totaled NT$7.969 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 12.85% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Alpha Networks totaled NT$21.831 billion in consolidated revenues, down 5.06% sequentially on year.

The company's consolidated revenues for first-quarter 2017 came to NT$4,765 million, down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. But gross profit for the quarter increased 9.4% on year to NT$816 million, with a gross margin of 17.1%, up 2.7pp as a result of better product mix and disciplined cost management, according to the comppany.

Operating expenses for the first quarter were NT$594 million, down 8.0% year-over-year. Operating income reached NT$222 million, or 4.7% of net sales. Net income increased 120.5% to NT$172 million year-over-year, or NT$0.40 per share.

In terms of product categories, LAN/MAN accounted for 61% of first-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues, followed by wireless broadband products at 23%, and digital multimedia at 16%.

Alpha Networks: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 1,673 9.3% (20.1%) 7,969 (12.9%) Apr-17 1,531 (24.7%) (17.7%) 6,296 (10.7%) Mar-17 2,033 51.1% (7.2%) 4,765 (8.2%) Feb-17 1,346 (2.9%) 17.6% 2,732 (8.9%) Jan-17 1,386 (34.1%) (25.2%) 1,386 (25.2%) Dec-16 2,102 33.8% (0.5%) 21,831 (5.1%) Nov-16 1,572 7.6% (3.1%) 19,728 (5.5%) Oct-16 1,461 (21.2%) (10.7%) 18,157 (5.7%) Sep-16 1,854 15% (16.3%) 16,695 (5.3%) Aug-16 1,613 0.3% (4.2%) 14,841 (3.7%) Jul-16 1,608 (35.1%) 2.5% 13,228 (3.6%) Jun-16 2,476 18.2% 0.6% 11,620 (4.4%) May-16 2,094 12.6% 17.2% 9,144 (5.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017