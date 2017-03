ASML strikes deal with China equipment maker

Josephine Lien, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 March 2017]

ASML has signed an MoU with Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE), under which SMEE will be allowed to procure lithography system components from ASML to provide services to customers in China, according to the companies.

ASML previously announced collaboration with the Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research and Development Center (ICRD). The partnership with SMEE will enable ASML to be more engaged in the development of China's IC industry.