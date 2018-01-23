Higher-end MOSFET chip prices may stay put in 1Q18

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

With the global PC market entering the traditional slow season and demand from China's automotive electronics market turning weak, medium- to high-power MOSFET chips have seen shipment delivery lead time shortened and tight supply eased, making price hikes unlikely in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a possible small increase in quotes for small-power and entry-level MOSFET chips, according to industry sources.

The sources said that major international MOSFET chipmakers including STMicroelectronics, Infineon, NXP, TI and AOS have moved to shorten their delivery lead time a little, compared to shipment schedules in the fourth quarter. In particular, high-power MOSFET chipset solutions, which saw the tightest supply in 2017, are now readily available, indicating a significant improvement in supply shortfall.

Market speculations that have lingered since 2017 about upward adjustments in the quotes for MOSFET chipsets will subside in the short term, as demand for low- to- medium power chipsets from the PC sector has dwindled in the traditional slow season. In addition, the order visibility for high-power MOSFET chips is a little blurred by lackluster sales in the China car market in the first quarter.

But the prices of low-power, niche-type MOSFET chips still stand a chance of picking up to reflect cost increase and secure reasonable profit margins for suppliers. As such chips command a substantial portion of revenue sources for Taiwan MOSFET chipmakers, they can expect a certain revenue growth momentum from price hikes in the first quarter of 2018, industry sources said.

As far as medium-term market supply and demand is concerned, higher-end MOSFET chip quotes are likely to rise in the second half of the year, as the global overall MOSFET chip market still faces the pressure of supply shortfall that can be addressed only through capacity expansion, the sources indicated.