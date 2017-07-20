Taiwan market: Fujitsu launches new notebooks

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Fujitsu has launched its new NB Lifebook U9-series notebooks in the Taiwan market targeting the business PC sector. The Japan-based brand aims to double its notebook shipments in the local market in 2017.

The company is planning to release more models in August and September.

Fujitsu is the largest notebook vendor in Japan with over 30% market share in terms of sales, followed by NEC. In Taiwan, Fujitsu mainly targets the enterprise sector and was not active about hosting new product launch conferences over the past two years; however, for 2017 the company has become more active about promotions, according to Jazz Yu, manager of Fujitsu Asia Pacific sales development.

Yu pointed out that Fujitsu is seeing better sales in Vietnam, Singapore and Hong Kong than in Taiwan because the fierce competition from Taiwan's local PC brands. Fujitsu's notebook sales were 2,400-2,500 in Taiwan in 2016 and the company is looking to raise volumes to 4,000 in 2017. The company also expects sales of desktop products, introduced in Taiwan in December 2016, to reach 4,000 units in 2017.

As for Taiwan's enterprise PC market, Yu believes overall sales in 2017 will go down about 1% from 2016 because of the weak global economy.

Fujitsu's new notebooks will use Intel's latest Kaby Lake processors. Fujitsu will launch the AH557 and U537 in August and S937 and T937 tablet in September in Taiwan.

Fujitsu released two notebooks under the Lifebook U9 series both featuring an ultra-thin design and full set of interfaces including RJ45, USB 3.1, HDMI and USB Type-C. Battery life of the devices is as long as 15.5 hours.

The Lifebook U9 series notebooks adopt magnesium-lithium-alloy chassis to allow better sturdiness and lighter weight than standard magnesium-aluminum-alloy chassis. Because magnesium-lithium alloy is higher in price, only a few high-end product vendors use the metal for their notebook chassis.

Some market watchers pointed out that Fujitsu's mid-range to high-end enterprise notebooks are manufactured in Japan, while inexpensive models are outsourced to Quanta Computer. Currently, of Fujitsu's worldwide notebook sales, 30% are mid-range to high-end models and 70% inexpensive ones, but in Taiwan, percentages are 40% and 60%, respectively.

With Sony and Toshiba phasing out of the PC market, Fujitsu has become the only choice for Taiwan buyers that wish to purchase from a Japan-based vendor. With Fujitsu's promotions turning aggressive, its PC sales are expected to rise.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017