Quanta to stay top AIO PC maker in 2017
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 April 2017]

Quanta Computer is expected to remain as the largest all-in-one (AIO) PC maker worldwide in 2017 thanks to orders from Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Apple. Currently, HP outsources all of its new consumer AIO PC orders and 50% of its existing enterprise models to Quanta, while Apple's orders are all given to the ODM, according to sources from the upstream supply chain. Quanta declined to comment on its orders or clients.

Digitimes Research's numbers showed that iMac shipments were 2.53 million units in 2015 and dropped to 2.26 million units in 2016 because Apple has not updated its iMac product line for a while. However, with Apple's new iMac updates, iMac shipments are expected to have a chance to reach 2.36 million units in 2017, about the same level as HP's 2.3-2.4 million units, sources from the upstream supply chain estimated.

In addition to Apple and HP, Japan-based NEC is also outsourcing all its AIO PC orders to Quanta.

As for Lenovo, after its partner TPV-Inventa left the market, the China-based vendor has given the orders to Compal Electronics and Asia Vital Components. Compal also landed a majority of AIO PC orders from Asustek and thanks to Asustek's expected on-year increase in shipments by 15-20%, Compal's shipments are also expected to rise in 2017.

Compal president Ray Chen also recently said that the company's AIO PC shipments will rise from one million units in 2016 to two million units in 2017 and thanks to their high ASP, Compal's revenues from the business are expected to grow.

