Taipei, Saturday, June 3, 2017 09:52 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
28°C
Rick Tsai takes office as MediaTek co-CEO
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

MediaTek has announced that Lih Shyng (Rick) Tsai officially takes the office as the company's co-CEO today (June 1, 2017), one month earlier than the originally-scheduled July 1. Tsai will report directly to chairman and CEO Ming-Kai Tsai.

Since the announcement of Tsai as co-CEO by the board of directors, Tsai has intensively been understudying company operations and interacting with the various teams within the company, MediaTek indicated.

Tsai and chairman Ming-Kai Tsai will be jointly responsible for the entire company operational leadership and the execution of business strategies, according to MediaTek. To begin with, Tsai will directly assume leadership over worldwide sales, technology and engineering R&D, manufacturing operations and information technology.

Realtime news

  • Teco Electric & Machinery opens smart motor factory

    IT + CE | 17min ago

  • SMIC eyeing top-3 spot in pure-play foundry segment

    Bits + chips | 20min ago

  • Pegatron unveils new notebooks, in-car electronics, facial recognition technology

    IT + CE | 35min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link