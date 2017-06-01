Rick Tsai takes office as MediaTek co-CEO

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

MediaTek has announced that Lih Shyng (Rick) Tsai officially takes the office as the company's co-CEO today (June 1, 2017), one month earlier than the originally-scheduled July 1. Tsai will report directly to chairman and CEO Ming-Kai Tsai.

Since the announcement of Tsai as co-CEO by the board of directors, Tsai has intensively been understudying company operations and interacting with the various teams within the company, MediaTek indicated.

Tsai and chairman Ming-Kai Tsai will be jointly responsible for the entire company operational leadership and the execution of business strategies, according to MediaTek. To begin with, Tsai will directly assume leadership over worldwide sales, technology and engineering R&D, manufacturing operations and information technology.