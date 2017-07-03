Meizu to use MediaTek Helio X30 in upcoming smartphone, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 3 July 2017]

China-based Meizu will launch its flagship smartphone, the Meizu Pro 7, in July, with the device to be powered by MediaTek's Helio X30 SoC chip, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews.

The upcoming Meizu Pro 7 will feature a 5.5-inch main display, and a secondary color screen to show the time, call alerts, alerts for weather conditions and other notifications, the report cited China media as saying. The device will also come with a dual-camera setup - a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a 12-megapixel main camera.

MediaTek's Helio X30 is a 10nm chip with 10 CPU cores and PowerVR Series 7XT graphics. Sales of the Helio X30 have been a disappointment hurting the company's performance in the high-end mobile chip segment, the report said.

Meizu used to supply over 90% of its smartphones with MediaTek application processor (AP) solutions. In 2017, the China-based firm has started to largely adopt AP solutions from Qualcomm, which is expected to see its solutions account for 30% of Meizu's smartphone shipments in the year, previous reports quoted industry sources as saying.