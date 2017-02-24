Taipei, Saturday, February 25, 2017 02:02 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
Qualcomm share of China AP market to hit 30% for first time since 2012
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 February 2017]

Although the first quarter is the slow season in the China application processor (AP) market, Qualcomm is expected to continue outperforming its competitors and further increase its market share, with Digitimes Research data indicating Qualcomm's share will hit 30%.

The last time the company enjoyed a share above 30% was the second quarter of 2012.

While overall AP shipments in the China market are expected to drop 16% in the first quarter of 2017, Qualcomm's shipments will drop only 12%, Digitimes Research indicated in its latest China smartphone AP tracker.

The key demand driver for China smartphone customers is LTE Cat. 7 support -- an LTE Advanced user equipment category that supports downloads of 300Mb/sec. Currently, Qualcomm offers devices support Cat. 7 across a variety of market segments and is the only supplier that is trusted to provide reliable products at this point.

While overall AP shipments in the China market increased 10.4% in the fourth quarter of 2016, Qualcomm's shipments increased 19%.

Qualcomm's growth in China is coming at the expense of MediaTek, the market leader in terms of share. MediaTek saw its shipments increase only 1.4% in the fourth quarter, as the company lacked a strong Cat. 7 product to satisfy the market. In the first quarter of 2017, MediaTek is expected to continue having troubles and the design house is forecast to have a shipment drop of 18.6%.

Digitimes Research expects MediaTek's share of the China market to drop below 40% for the first time since the first quarter of 2012.

Advantest
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link