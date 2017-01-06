Taipei, Friday, January 6, 2017 13:26 (GMT+8)
Lextar sees decreased December revenues
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.053 billion (US$32.9 million) for December, dropping 7.49% on month and 7.22% on year.

The revenue decrease was mainly due to off-season effects for products used in backlighting and lighting, Lextar said. In view of continual price drops LED light bulbs and tubes, Lextar has extended production to LED lamps.

In addition to LED backlighting and lighting, Lextar has developed automotive, ultraviolet and infrared LED products. For vehicle applications, Lextar has developed motorcycle headlight modules made of high-brightness LED chips in flip-chip packaging.

Lextar recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.333 billion for the fourth quarter, decreasing 3.81% on quarter and 7.70% on year, and those of NT$13.789 billion for 2016 dipped 3.11% on year.

