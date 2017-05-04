Taipei, Friday, May 5, 2017 10:33 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
27°C
Taiwan IC design houses receiving short lead-time orders
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Taiwan-based IC design houses have started to see their customers place short lead-time orders in May, but remain less-optimistic about their outlook for the second quarter.

Smartphone demand in China has been slow causing excessive levels of inventory in the supply chain, while the launch of new Android devices has been pushed back as phone makers intend to add new features to better compete with the 2017 iPhone series, according to industry sources.

Mass production of many of the new Android phones is unlikely to kick off until the end of the second quarter, said the sources.

Meanwhile, tight supply of several components is dragging component prices up and also disrupting production of new smartphone models, the sources indicated. All these negative factors will lead to a disappointing second quarter in 2017 for smartphone companies and their chip and component providers.

MediaTek's sales guidance for the second quarter also reflects that China's smartphone market is "very dull," the sources identified. In general, China-based smartphone companies were overly optimistic about their sales goals for 2017, the sources said.

The demand outlook for the third quarter remains uncertain, and will depend on orders received between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third, the sources noted. Nevertheless, the outlook for the second half of 2017 should be better given the already low baseline from the first half of the year, according to the sources.

Realtime news

  • New competitor in MLO field will not affect CHPT 2017 performance

    Bits + chips | 11h 45min ago

  • HTC to release new Vive audio solution on June 6

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | May 4, 20:23

  • Rising mobile DRAM prices to constrain growth of memory content in smartphones, says TrendForce

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 20:11

  • Win Semi posts revenue growth in April

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 20:10

  • Acer expanding digital signage business

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 20:10

  • YMTC 64-layer 3D NAND technology ready for mass production in 2019, says acting chairman

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 20:09

  • Taiwan Mobile to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5.60

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 20:08

  • ALi reports 5th consecutive quarterly loss in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 20:07

  • Transcend 1Q17 profits fall

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 20:06

  • Systex nets NT$1.35 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 19:17

  • G-Tech Optoelectronics to not deal out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 19:16

  • Edison Opto suffers net loss per share of NT$0.20 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 19:16

  • Alpha Networks to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.04

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 19:15

  • Micro-Star International to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.50

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 19:14

  • AimCore Technology to downsize capital

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 19:14

  • Digitimes Research: Over 35 million notebooks shipped globally in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 18:13

  • Digitimes Research: 96.6 million smartphones shipped in China market in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 18:12

  • AUO has set up rooftop PV systems at 8 factories in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 18:11

  • China market: Nearly 12 million LCD TVs shipped in 1Q17, says firm

    Before Going to Press | May 4, 18:10

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link