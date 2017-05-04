Taiwan IC design houses receiving short lead-time orders

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Taiwan-based IC design houses have started to see their customers place short lead-time orders in May, but remain less-optimistic about their outlook for the second quarter.

Smartphone demand in China has been slow causing excessive levels of inventory in the supply chain, while the launch of new Android devices has been pushed back as phone makers intend to add new features to better compete with the 2017 iPhone series, according to industry sources.

Mass production of many of the new Android phones is unlikely to kick off until the end of the second quarter, said the sources.

Meanwhile, tight supply of several components is dragging component prices up and also disrupting production of new smartphone models, the sources indicated. All these negative factors will lead to a disappointing second quarter in 2017 for smartphone companies and their chip and component providers.

MediaTek's sales guidance for the second quarter also reflects that China's smartphone market is "very dull," the sources identified. In general, China-based smartphone companies were overly optimistic about their sales goals for 2017, the sources said.

The demand outlook for the third quarter remains uncertain, and will depend on orders received between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third, the sources noted. Nevertheless, the outlook for the second half of 2017 should be better given the already low baseline from the first half of the year, according to the sources.