Taiwan Mobile sees revenues down slightly in January

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 February 2017]

Taiwan Mobile has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.94 billion (NT$320.06 million) for January, down 4% on month and 2.49% on year.

Net profits totaled NT$1.41 billion in January, increasing 12% from a year earlier and accounting for 39% of the company's guidance set for the first quarter of 2017. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$0.52 for January, compared to NT$0.46 a year earlier.

The company posted total revenues of NT$116.65 billion in 2016, up 0.44% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price rose NT$1 to finish at NT$105 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 9 session.