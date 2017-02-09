Toshiba starts construction of new fab and memory R&D center

Press Release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Toshiba has started construction of a new semiconductor fabrication facility and a memory R&D center at its Yokkaichi operations in Mie (Japan), the company's main memory production base.

The new Fab 6 will be dedicated to the production of BiCS flash, Toshiba's proprietary 3D flash memory, the company said. Construction of Fab 6 will take place in two phases, with completion of the first phase scheduled for summer 2018.

Toshiba will also construct a memory R&D Center adjacent to the new fab, with completion targeting December 2017, the company indicated. The facility will advance development of BiCS Flash and new memories.