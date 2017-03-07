Taipei, Wednesday, March 8, 2017 05:58 (GMT+8)
Global 4Q16 NAND flash market posts 17.8% increase, says DRAMeXchange
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Revenues of the global NAND flash industry surged 17.8% sequentially to US$12.05 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to DRAMeXchange.

The shortage of NAND flash memory chips reached its most severe phase for 2016 in the fourth quarter, said DRAMeXchange, adding that ASPs of NAND flash products rose significantly pushing up the revenues during the quarter.

The ongoing tight supply of NAND flash will continue to boost the memory contract prices in the first quarter iof 2017, DRAMeXchange indicated. The undersupply is caused by chipmakers' migration to 3D NAND technology.

Nevertheless, with end-market demand slowing down due to seasonality, growth in the NAND flash market revenues will be moderate in the first quarter, DRAMeXchange said. As the supply is expected to remain tight throughout 2017, chipmakers will enjoy sequential revenue growth through the fourth quarter of the year.

Samsung Electronics remained the leading NAND flash vendor with a 37.1% market share in the fourth quarter, followed by Toshiba with a 18.3% share and Western Digital (formerly SanDisk) with a 17.7% share, according to DRAMeXchange.

Samsung's NAND flash bit shipments increased 11-15% sequentially in the fourth quarter, while ASPs rose over 5%. Revenues of the company's NAND flash business climbed 19.5% on quarter to US$4.47 billion.

Samsung is unlikely to expand significantly its 3D NAND flash output until after the second quarter of 2017, DRAMeXchange said. The firm will see its NAND flash bit shipments fall 4-9% sequentially in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the share of 3D-NAND products in Toshiba's total NAND flash output remains relatively small, DRAMeXchange said. Nonetheless, the supplier is keeping its target of increasing the output share of 3D-NAND to more than 50% by the end of 2017.

