Taipei, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 18:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Micro LED displays may be initially used in smart wearables, indoor PIDs, says firm
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

While development of Micro LED display technology is not yet mature, it is likely to be initially applied to smartwatches and wrist bands as well as large-size indoor PIDs (public information displays), according to LEDinside.

As Micro LED technology combines the pixel and light source, there is a high correlation between pixel dimensions and volume of Micro LED chips. For small-size displays, Micro LED transfer can be based on wafer bonding to simplify the manufacturing process. For large-size displays, the technology has the advantage of low PPI (pixels per inch) and therefore Micro LED chips do not need to be too small, but has the disadvantage of a large number of LED chips used which entail mature transfer technology. However, if large-size displays are based on a mosaic of smaller ones, problems can be solved.

LED makers Epistar and PlayNitride, panel makers AU Optronics and Innolux, as well as the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute have undertaken Micro LED R&D. Apple subsidiary LuxVue Technology and Ireland-based X-Celeprint are leading the way in development of Micro LED transfer technology.

Categories: Display panel LED LED upstream

Tags: Micro

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link