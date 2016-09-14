Micro LED displays may be initially used in smart wearables, indoor PIDs, says firm

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

While development of Micro LED display technology is not yet mature, it is likely to be initially applied to smartwatches and wrist bands as well as large-size indoor PIDs (public information displays), according to LEDinside.

As Micro LED technology combines the pixel and light source, there is a high correlation between pixel dimensions and volume of Micro LED chips. For small-size displays, Micro LED transfer can be based on wafer bonding to simplify the manufacturing process. For large-size displays, the technology has the advantage of low PPI (pixels per inch) and therefore Micro LED chips do not need to be too small, but has the disadvantage of a large number of LED chips used which entail mature transfer technology. However, if large-size displays are based on a mosaic of smaller ones, problems can be solved.

LED makers Epistar and PlayNitride, panel makers AU Optronics and Innolux, as well as the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute have undertaken Micro LED R&D. Apple subsidiary LuxVue Technology and Ireland-based X-Celeprint are leading the way in development of Micro LED transfer technology.