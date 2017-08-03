Taipei, Saturday, August 5, 2017 08:08 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
36°C
Chongqing HKC rolls out 1 million panels from 8.6G line
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

China-based Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology has announced that it has rolled out one million units of panels at its 8.6G LCD line since operation started there in February 2017

Using a total of 54,000 glass substrates in July, the 8.6G line produced 610,000 flat panels in the month, of which 32-inch panels totaled 593,000 units and 50-inch ones accounted for 17,000 units, the company said.

The company will apply related technology to cut panels into 43- and 23.6-inch sizes in September. Chongqing HKC also aims to have its 23.6- and 32-inch HD panels as well as 43- and 50-inch UHD panels verify by clients for volume production in 2017.

Meanwhile, the company claimed that the capacity utilization of the 8.6G fab has reached 90% with a yield rate of 93%.

The company currently has an R&D team of over 1,000 people to further improve its TFT-LCD panel manufacturing knowhow, and to develop key components for OLED and Micro LED panel production.

Chongqing HKC panel production reaches a milestone

Chongqing HKC 8.6G line reaches one-million-unit milestone
Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, August 2017

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: LCD

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link