Chongqing HKC rolls out 1 million panels from 8.6G line

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

China-based Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology has announced that it has rolled out one million units of panels at its 8.6G LCD line since operation started there in February 2017

Using a total of 54,000 glass substrates in July, the 8.6G line produced 610,000 flat panels in the month, of which 32-inch panels totaled 593,000 units and 50-inch ones accounted for 17,000 units, the company said.

The company will apply related technology to cut panels into 43- and 23.6-inch sizes in September. Chongqing HKC also aims to have its 23.6- and 32-inch HD panels as well as 43- and 50-inch UHD panels verify by clients for volume production in 2017.

Meanwhile, the company claimed that the capacity utilization of the 8.6G fab has reached 90% with a yield rate of 93%.

The company currently has an R&D team of over 1,000 people to further improve its TFT-LCD panel manufacturing knowhow, and to develop key components for OLED and Micro LED panel production.

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, August 2017