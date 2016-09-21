China market: Asustek launches ZenFone 3, notebooks and 2-in-1s

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Asustek Computer announced its new notebooks and smartphones including ZenFone 3, ZenFone 3 Deluxe, ZenFone 3 Ultra, ZenBook 3, Transformer 3 and Transformer 3 Pro in China on September 20.

Currently, Asustek sees about 42% of its revenues from the Asia Pacific market, 35% from Europe and 23% from North America and China is one of the major markets that Asustek has been aggressively eyeing. Asustek is also the second-largest notebook vendor in China and the largest motherboard vendor.

However, Asustek's tablet and smartphone shipment performances in China are both unsatisfactory. Asustek's weak tablet shipments are due to decreasing overall demand, while its smartphones are facing fierce competition from local vendors.

Asustek's ZenBook 3 is priced at CNY9,499 (US$1,424) for the model with a Core i7 processor and CNY8,499 for one with a Core i5.

The Transformer 3 Pro 2-in-1 devices are priced between CNY6,999-9,999, depending on specifications.

Asustek expects its smartphone shipments to reach 25 million units in 2016, but market watchers believe such a target is rather difficult to achieve and estimate the volume to reach 20-21 million units, flat from a year ago. As for its notebook shipments, the market watchers expect the volume to reach about the same level as in 2015's 19.3 million units.