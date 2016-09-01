Taipei, Thursday, September 1, 2016 12:49 (GMT+8)
IFA 2016: Asustek launches new mobile devices
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

Asustek Computer unveiled its latest innovations at the pre-show conference before IFA 2016 including its ZenWatch 3 smartwatch, new 2-in-1 devices and gaming notebooks.

The ZenWatch 3 is priced at EUR299 (US$334) in Europe and features the Android Wear operation system. The smartwatch supports both Android and iOS and is pre-installed with Asustek's ZenFit sport management application. The smartwatch also has a longer battery life than the previous-generation model and is able to operate for up to two days. The device also features HyperCharge technology, which is able to restore the device's power level to 60% in 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Asustek also announced the new ZenBook 3 priced at EUR1,999, the Transformer 3 Pro priced between EUR1,399-1,599 based on its specifications, the Transformer 3 at EUR999, ZenPad 3S 10 tablet at EUR379 and ZenScreen at EUR269.

Asustek will showcase its new Republic of Gamers (ROC) gaming notebook, the GX800, featuring its new liquid cooling system and gaming monitors. Asustek also upgraded its gaming notebooks with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 10 series GPUs.

The ZenScreen is a mobile 15.6-inch monitor, which weighs only 800g and has a thickness of 8mm. The device is equipped with a USB Type-C port. Asustek will showcase other products including all-in-one PCs and routers.

Asustek ZenWatch 3 smartwatch

Asustek ZenWatch 3 smartwatch
Photo: Company

