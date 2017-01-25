Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:33 (GMT+8)
Increasing sales of Nvidia graphics cards to affect profitability of other suppliers
Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Efforts by Nvidia to push sales of its own-brand Founders Edition graphics cards are likely to affect the profitability of graphics card suppliers in Taiwan and China in 2017 and beyond, according to industry sources.

Increasing sales and profits earned by Nvidia from PC-use graphics cards has prompted the company to actively promote sales of the Founders Edition graphics cards, said the sources.

While supplying GPUs to graphics card makers, including Taiwan-based Asustek Computer, Gigabyte Technology, Micro-Star International (MSI), Palit Microsystems, Hong Kong-based Zotac and China-based Colorful, Nvidia is also competing with these clients in the PC-use graphics card market, noted the sources.

Excluding Nvidia, the sum of profits earned by the world's top-six graphics card suppliers totaled about NT$5 billion (US$159.49 million) in 2016, encouraging Nvidia to step into the segment to slice part of the growing earnings, said the sources.

