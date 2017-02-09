Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:44 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
12°C
WT Micro net profits fall 14% in 2016
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 February 2017]

WT Microelectronics' net profits fell 14.3% on year in 2016 with EPS reaching a 3-year low of NT$3.61 (US$0.12), due mainly to the loss of accounts receivable from China-based LeEco that hurt the IC distributor's profitability in the fourth quarter.

WT Micro has reported net profits for the fourth quarter of 2016 declined about 70% sequentially to NT$198 million, when non-operating losses expanded to NT$180 million from NT$119 million in the prior quarter. EPS for the fourth quarter came to NT$0.42.

WT Micro disclosed it recognized losses of about NT$500 million arising from unpaid accounts receivable for products shipped to LeEco in the fourth quarter. Without recognizing the losses, WT Micro's EPS for fourth-quarter 2016 should have reached NT$1.31, the IC distributor said.

WT Micro's net profits for 2016 came to NT$1.7 billion, while consolidated revenues increased 26.8% on year to a record high of NT$144.15 billion.

Fellow IC distributor WPG's profitability for the fourth quarter of 2016 was also hurt by LeEco's overdue payments. WPG recognized losses of about NT$1.55 billion arising from the uncollected accounts receivable in the fourth quarter of 2016.

WPG announced net profits slipped 1.3% on year to NT$5.35 billion in 2016, with EPS falling to NT$3.20 from NT$3.27 in 2015. Despite the profit drop, the company generated record revenues of NT$536.86 billion in 2016.

Advantest
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link