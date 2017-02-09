WT Micro net profits fall 14% in 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 February 2017]

WT Microelectronics' net profits fell 14.3% on year in 2016 with EPS reaching a 3-year low of NT$3.61 (US$0.12), due mainly to the loss of accounts receivable from China-based LeEco that hurt the IC distributor's profitability in the fourth quarter.

WT Micro has reported net profits for the fourth quarter of 2016 declined about 70% sequentially to NT$198 million, when non-operating losses expanded to NT$180 million from NT$119 million in the prior quarter. EPS for the fourth quarter came to NT$0.42.

WT Micro disclosed it recognized losses of about NT$500 million arising from unpaid accounts receivable for products shipped to LeEco in the fourth quarter. Without recognizing the losses, WT Micro's EPS for fourth-quarter 2016 should have reached NT$1.31, the IC distributor said.

WT Micro's net profits for 2016 came to NT$1.7 billion, while consolidated revenues increased 26.8% on year to a record high of NT$144.15 billion.

Fellow IC distributor WPG's profitability for the fourth quarter of 2016 was also hurt by LeEco's overdue payments. WPG recognized losses of about NT$1.55 billion arising from the uncollected accounts receivable in the fourth quarter of 2016.

WPG announced net profits slipped 1.3% on year to NT$5.35 billion in 2016, with EPS falling to NT$3.20 from NT$3.27 in 2015. Despite the profit drop, the company generated record revenues of NT$536.86 billion in 2016.