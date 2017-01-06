TPK sees increased December revenues

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.737 billion (US$273 million) for December, growing 13.87% on month and 1.88% on year.
The revenue growth was mainly due to increased shipments of touch panels used in iPhone 7 series smartphones.
TPK has become a supply chain maker of OLED Touch Bar touch solution used in new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, with Samsung Display providing OLED panels, TPK and Hong Kong-based Biel Crystal Manufactory jointly providing touch sensors and TPK exclusively responsible for full bonding of OLED panels and touch sensors.
TPK posted consolidated revenues of NT$24.724 billion for the fourth quarter, slipping 5.52% on quarter and 28.21% on year, and those of NT$89.216 billion for 2016, falling 26.49% on year.
TPK: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
8,737
|
13.9%
|
11.9%
|
89,216
|
(26.5%)
Nov-16
|
7,672
|
(7.7%)
|
(39%)
|
80,480
|
(29.1%)
Oct-16
|
8,315
|
(4.4%)
|
(40.8%)
|
72,807
|
(27.9%)
Sep-16
|
8,702
|
(13.4%)
|
(32.5%)
|
64,492
|
(25.8%)
Aug-16
|
10,048
|
35.4%
|
(15%)
|
55,791
|
(24.7%)
Jul-16
|
7,419
|
31.2%
|
(22.2%)
|
45,743
|
(26.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017