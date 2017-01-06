Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:47 (GMT+8)
TPK sees increased December revenues
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.737 billion (US$273 million) for December, growing 13.87% on month and 1.88% on year.

The revenue growth was mainly due to increased shipments of touch panels used in iPhone 7 series smartphones.

TPK has become a supply chain maker of OLED Touch Bar touch solution used in new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, with Samsung Display providing OLED panels, TPK and Hong Kong-based Biel Crystal Manufactory jointly providing touch sensors and TPK exclusively responsible for full bonding of OLED panels and touch sensors.

TPK posted consolidated revenues of NT$24.724 billion for the fourth quarter, slipping 5.52% on quarter and 28.21% on year, and those of NT$89.216 billion for 2016, falling 26.49% on year.

TPK: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

8,737

13.9%

11.9%

89,216

(26.5%)

Nov-16

7,672

(7.7%)

(39%)

80,480

(29.1%)

Oct-16

8,315

(4.4%)

(40.8%)

72,807

(27.9%)

Sep-16

8,702

(13.4%)

(32.5%)

64,492

(25.8%)

Aug-16

10,048

35.4%

(15%)

55,791

(24.7%)

Jul-16

7,419

31.2%

(22.2%)

45,743

(26.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

