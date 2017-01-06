TPK sees increased December revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.737 billion (US$273 million) for December, growing 13.87% on month and 1.88% on year.

The revenue growth was mainly due to increased shipments of touch panels used in iPhone 7 series smartphones.

TPK has become a supply chain maker of OLED Touch Bar touch solution used in new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, with Samsung Display providing OLED panels, TPK and Hong Kong-based Biel Crystal Manufactory jointly providing touch sensors and TPK exclusively responsible for full bonding of OLED panels and touch sensors.

TPK posted consolidated revenues of NT$24.724 billion for the fourth quarter, slipping 5.52% on quarter and 28.21% on year, and those of NT$89.216 billion for 2016, falling 26.49% on year.

TPK: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 8,737 13.9% 11.9% 89,216 (26.5%) Nov-16 7,672 (7.7%) (39%) 80,480 (29.1%) Oct-16 8,315 (4.4%) (40.8%) 72,807 (27.9%) Sep-16 8,702 (13.4%) (32.5%) 64,492 (25.8%) Aug-16 10,048 35.4% (15%) 55,791 (24.7%) Jul-16 7,419 31.2% (22.2%) 45,743 (26.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017