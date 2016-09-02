Taipei, Friday, September 2, 2016 16:49 (GMT+8)
Ichia Technologies revenues down in August 2016
MOPS, September 2 [Friday 2 September 2016]

Ichia Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$507 million for August 2016, representing a 7.94% drop on month and 19.18% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$3.874 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 23.8% on year.

For 2015, Ichia Technologies totaled NT$7.382 billion in consolidated revenues, down 34.26% sequentially.

The company's stock price fell 2.57% and finished at NT$13.95 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 2, 2016.

Ichia: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-16

507

(7.9%)

(19.2%)

3,874

(23.8%)

Jul-16

551

4.5%

(13.2%)

3,367

(24.5%)

Jun-16

527

2.9%

(18.8%)

2,816

(26.3%)

May-16

513

17.1%

(16.8%)

2,288

(27.9%)

Apr-16

438

(15.5%)

(35.1%)

1,776

(30.5%)

Mar-16

518

49.5%

(12.7%)

1,338

(28.9%)

Feb-16

347

(26.7%)

(28.2%)

820

(36.3%)

Jan-16

473

(5.7%)

(41.2%)

473

(41.2%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

