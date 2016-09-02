Ichia Technologies revenues down in August 2016

Ichia Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$507 million for August 2016, representing a 7.94% drop on month and 19.18% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$3.874 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 23.8% on year.
For 2015, Ichia Technologies totaled NT$7.382 billion in consolidated revenues, down 34.26% sequentially.
The company's stock price fell 2.57% and finished at NT$13.95 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 2, 2016.
Ichia: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-16
|
507
|
(7.9%)
|
(19.2%)
|
3,874
|
(23.8%)
Jul-16
|
551
|
4.5%
|
(13.2%)
|
3,367
|
(24.5%)
Jun-16
|
527
|
2.9%
|
(18.8%)
|
2,816
|
(26.3%)
May-16
|
513
|
17.1%
|
(16.8%)
|
2,288
|
(27.9%)
Apr-16
|
438
|
(15.5%)
|
(35.1%)
|
1,776
|
(30.5%)
Mar-16
|
518
|
49.5%
|
(12.7%)
|
1,338
|
(28.9%)
Feb-16
|
347
|
(26.7%)
|
(28.2%)
|
820
|
(36.3%)
Jan-16
|
473
|
(5.7%)
|
(41.2%)
|
473
|
(41.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016