Ichia Technologies revenues down in August 2016

MOPS, September 2 [Friday 2 September 2016]

Ichia Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$507 million for August 2016, representing a 7.94% drop on month and 19.18% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$3.874 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 23.8% on year.

For 2015, Ichia Technologies totaled NT$7.382 billion in consolidated revenues, down 34.26% sequentially.

The company's stock price fell 2.57% and finished at NT$13.95 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 2, 2016.

Ichia: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 507 (7.9%) (19.2%) 3,874 (23.8%) Jul-16 551 4.5% (13.2%) 3,367 (24.5%) Jun-16 527 2.9% (18.8%) 2,816 (26.3%) May-16 513 17.1% (16.8%) 2,288 (27.9%) Apr-16 438 (15.5%) (35.1%) 1,776 (30.5%) Mar-16 518 49.5% (12.7%) 1,338 (28.9%) Feb-16 347 (26.7%) (28.2%) 820 (36.3%) Jan-16 473 (5.7%) (41.2%) 473 (41.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016