Taiwan IC design houses 1Q17 revenues to fall 10-20%
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Seasonality will drag down revenues at Taiwan-based IC design houses in the first quarter of 2017, which are expected to register sequential decreases of 10-20%, according to industry sources.

With shipments for new Android phones set to kick off in the second quarter, as well as shipments for consumer electronics products, Taiwan-based fabless IC firms will see their revenues pick up substantially starting March, said the sources. Meanwhile, shipments for Apple's upcoming iPad tablets will also boost revenues at several Taiwan-based IC firms in the second quarter.

Nevertheless, chip suppliers are carefully monitoring inventory levels due to unclear order visibility for 2017, the sources indicated.

PC-related IC specialists including ASMedia Technology, Elan Microelectronics, Global Mixed-code Technology (GMT), Phison Electronics and Realtek Semiconductor have diversified their offerings to strengthen their competitiveness, the sources noted. The firms are also set to roll out new products for 2017.

Elan, for example, has stepped into the development of fingerprint sensors for smartphones, while GMT offers VCM (voice coil motor) driver ICs for smartphone-use dual-lens cameras.

Companies specializing in smartphone-use solutions including Novatek Microelectronics, FocalTech Systems and Egis Technology (Egistec) have enhanced their product lines for 2017, the sources identified.

Novatek disclosed previously the company expects to enter mass production of TDDI single-chip solutions in the first quarter of 2017.

