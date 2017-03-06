Realtek reports on-year increase for February revenues

MOPS, March 6; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.047 billion (US$98.35 million) for February 2017, representing a 13.35% drop on month and 33.11% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$6.563 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.34% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.46% and finished at NT$109.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 6, 2017.

Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 3,047 (13.4%) 33.1% 6,563 18.3% Jan-17 3,516 17.5% 8% 3,516 8% Dec-16 2,993 (10.5%) 3.5% 38,914 22.6% Nov-16 3,343 (3.5%) (0.7%) 35,921 24.5% Oct-16 3,464 (5.1%) 16.1% 32,577 27.8% Sep-16 3,650 5.5% 20.1% 29,113 29.4% Aug-16 3,461 9.3% 34.7% 25,463 30.8% Jul-16 3,168 4.1% 37.6% 22,002 30.2% Jun-16 3,045 (8.4%) 43% 18,834 29.1% May-16 3,325 (4.4%) 40.3% 15,789 26.7% Apr-16 3,477 1% 31.3% 12,464 23.5% Mar-16 3,441 50.3% 35% 8,987 20.7% Feb-16 2,289 (29.7%) 9.4% 5,546 13.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017