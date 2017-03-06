Realtek reports on-year increase for February revenues

Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.047 billion (US$98.35 million) for February 2017, representing a 13.35% drop on month and 33.11% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$6.563 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.34% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 0.46% and finished at NT$109.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 6, 2017.
Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
3,047
|
(13.4%)
|
33.1%
|
6,563
|
18.3%
Jan-17
|
3,516
|
17.5%
|
8%
|
3,516
|
8%
Dec-16
|
2,993
|
(10.5%)
|
3.5%
|
38,914
|
22.6%
Nov-16
|
3,343
|
(3.5%)
|
(0.7%)
|
35,921
|
24.5%
Oct-16
|
3,464
|
(5.1%)
|
16.1%
|
32,577
|
27.8%
Sep-16
|
3,650
|
5.5%
|
20.1%
|
29,113
|
29.4%
Aug-16
|
3,461
|
9.3%
|
34.7%
|
25,463
|
30.8%
Jul-16
|
3,168
|
4.1%
|
37.6%
|
22,002
|
30.2%
Jun-16
|
3,045
|
(8.4%)
|
43%
|
18,834
|
29.1%
May-16
|
3,325
|
(4.4%)
|
40.3%
|
15,789
|
26.7%
Apr-16
|
3,477
|
1%
|
31.3%
|
12,464
|
23.5%
Mar-16
|
3,441
|
50.3%
|
35%
|
8,987
|
20.7%
Feb-16
|
2,289
|
(29.7%)
|
9.4%
|
5,546
|
13.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017