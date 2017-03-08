Fingerprint sensor maker Egistec sees revenues up 4-fold on year in February

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Fingerprint sensor maker Egis Technology (Egistec) has reported revenues of NT$387 million (US$12.53 million) for February, down 16.41% on month but up 427.5% on year.

Egistec also saw its revenues for the first two months of 2017 surge by more than 8-fold on year to NT$850.35 million.

Continued fingerprint sensor orders from Samsung Electronics contributed to the high revenue growth at Egistec, according to a Chinese-language udn.com report.

Additionally, Egistec has also begun shipping its fingerprint sensors to China-based smartphone vendors Xiaomi Technology and Lenovo, the report added.

Buoyed by strong sales, the company's stock price rallied NT$9.00 to close at NT$266.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 7 session.