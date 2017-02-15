Taipei, Friday, February 17, 2017 05:14 (GMT+8)
FocalTech swings to profit in 2016
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

IC design house FocalTech Systems swung to operating profits of NT$207.48 million (US$6.74 million) in 2016 from losses of NT$135.93 million a year ago, thanks to the company's efforts to improve product mix and cost structure.

FocalTech generated revenues of NT$11.02 billion in 2016, down 4% on year.

FocalTech reported pre-tax profits for 2016 slipped 7% from a year earlier to about NT$241.9 million, due to lower non-operating income. Pre-tax EPS for the year came to NT$0.81.

FocaTech saw its revenues decline 12% sequentially and 9% on year to NT$2.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. The company, which specializes in touchscreen and LCD driver IC solutions, attributed the revenue decreases to panel shortages. Pre-tax profits for the quarter, however, increased 9% on quarter and a robust 599% from a year ago to NT$111.92 million.

FocalTech posted pre-tax profits of NT$158.49 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 51% sequentially and 199% on year.

