ASMedia reports strong earnings for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 4 May 2017]

USB controller IC design house ASMedia Technology has reported net profits of NT$115 million (US$3.82 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 4.96% sequentially but up 85.5% on year. EPS for the first quarter stood at NT$2.03 compared to NT$2.14 a quarter earlier and NT$1.10 a year earlier.

Increased shipments of ASMedia's USB 3.1 Gen 2 controllers, and PCIe Gen 3 controllers and bridge chips pushed the company's revenues to a record high of NT$698 million in the first quarter of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Along with rising shipments of Intel's Kaby Lake and AMD's Ryzen platform products, ASMedia is expected to see its revenues hit a new high in the second quarter, estimated the paper.

The company's stock price rose NT$9 on improved market sentiment to close at NT$313 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 4 session.