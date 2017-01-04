Wistron expanding ODM handset production capacity in India, says paper

Commercial Times, January 4; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

Wistron is expanding ODM handset production capacity at its existing plant in the suburb of New Delhi from the current 600,000-700,00 units to two million a month, and it is also building a new handset plant in Bangalore, India, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The new plant in Bangalore is scheduled for completion in April 2017, said the paper, adding that the new plant may produce Apple's next-generation iPhone devices, as well as ODM orders from HTC and Oppo.

Meanwhile, Foxconn Electronics also reportedly plans to build two new handset plants in India in order to manufacture next-generation iPhone products locally, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report.

Foxconn is expected to build the plants in Ahmedabad and Gurgaon, respectively, said the paper.