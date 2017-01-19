Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:33 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
17°C
Xiaomi to launch notebook with magnesium-lithium chassis in 2017
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Xiaomi Technology will launch a notebook featuring a chassis made of magnesium-lithium alloy in 2017. The chassis will be exclusively produced by a China-based joint-venture established by Taiwan-based thermal management solution provider TaiSol Electronics and Japan-based ShinSho. Inventec will undertake ODM production, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Compared to chassis made fully of aluminum, magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis is 50% lighter in weight and magnesium-lithium alloy is 75% lighter but still highly sturdy. The only drawback of magnesium-lithium chassis is its high price and only a few vendors have adopted the chassis for their notebooks.

NEC's 13.3-inch Lavie Z released in 2012, which adopted magnesium-lithium chassis, only weighed 0.88kg. Compared to other 13.3-inch products at the time, the notebook was 1.1kg lighter on average. The weight is also lighter than Apple's existing 13.3-inch MacBook Air at 1.35kg.

Xiaomi's notebook orders for 2016 were handled by Wistron and Inventec, and Inventec is expected to continue making notebooks for the China-based vendor in 2017.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link