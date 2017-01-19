Xiaomi to launch notebook with magnesium-lithium chassis in 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Xiaomi Technology will launch a notebook featuring a chassis made of magnesium-lithium alloy in 2017. The chassis will be exclusively produced by a China-based joint-venture established by Taiwan-based thermal management solution provider TaiSol Electronics and Japan-based ShinSho. Inventec will undertake ODM production, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Compared to chassis made fully of aluminum, magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis is 50% lighter in weight and magnesium-lithium alloy is 75% lighter but still highly sturdy. The only drawback of magnesium-lithium chassis is its high price and only a few vendors have adopted the chassis for their notebooks.

NEC's 13.3-inch Lavie Z released in 2012, which adopted magnesium-lithium chassis, only weighed 0.88kg. Compared to other 13.3-inch products at the time, the notebook was 1.1kg lighter on average. The weight is also lighter than Apple's existing 13.3-inch MacBook Air at 1.35kg.

Xiaomi's notebook orders for 2016 were handled by Wistron and Inventec, and Inventec is expected to continue making notebooks for the China-based vendor in 2017.