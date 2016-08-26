Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 21:00 (GMT+8)
CPT order visibility extends through end of 2016
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

Small- to medium-size panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) has received orders with shipments scheduled through the end of 2016, according to company president Lin Sheng-chang.

While smartphone- and tablet-use panels are in short supply currently, CPT is giving priority to automotive displays due to higher prices and profitability, Lin said. Currently, the revenue proportions of smartphone, tablet and automotive panels are 40%, 25% and 35%.

Due to limited production capacity, CPT will adjust product mix to maximize gross margins, Lin noted. In addition, CPT has downsized its personnel to 4,600 employees in Taiwan and 4,100 in China, decreasing about 50% from four years ago, Lin indicated.

CPT is constructing a 6G factory in southeastern China with initial investment of CNY12 billion (US$1.85 billion) and will complete building and facility construction at the end of 2016, begin equipment installation in January 2017 and production in May-June 2017. The factory will produce a-Si TFT-LCD panels for smartphones and tablets with monthly capacity of 30,000 glass substrates in the first phase and IGZO-backplane OLED panels for smartphones and tablets in the second phase.

CPT has fully utilized production capacities at a 4.5G and 6G factory, but despite booming orders will not resume production at another 4.5G factory which has been shut down, Lin said. However, CPT is developing a semiconductor process to produce flexible TFT-LCD panels at the closed 4.5G factory. The process uses quite low temperature of 100-120ºC allowing the use of various plastic materials.

