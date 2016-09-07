SEMICON Taiwan 2016: Advanced packaging remains in the spotlight

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Semicon Taiwan 2016 will kick off in Taipei from September 7-9, with advanced packaging remaining a major focus.

A series of technology forums will be held at the annual trade show, including one named "CEO Forum" to draw participation from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), United Microelectronics (UMC), Tokyo Electron, Lam Research and Imec.

According to SEMI, Taiwan is poised to remain the world's largest consumer of semiconductor equipment and materials due to its large foundry and advanced packaging base. Chipmaking equipment and materials sales in Taiwan will reach US$10 billion and US$9.6 billion, respectively, in 2017.

TSMC has said it intends to keep its annual capex at over US$10 billion for the next 3-5 years, which strongly implies that global demand for wafer foundry services will remain positive in the coming years. TSMC expects its 2016 capex to reach as high as US$10.5 billion.

TSMC has also been involved in advanced chip packaging. The foundry is looking to transition from the world's leading IC foundry to the industry's first system-in-package (SiP) foundry, SEMI quoted Douglas Yu, senior director of integrated interconnect and packaging technology at TSMC, as saying.

SEMI believes that semiconductor fab equipment spending will gain momentum through the end of 2016. For 2017, 13% growth is forecast. Activity in the 3D NAND, 10nm logic, foundry and backend segments is expected to push total equipment spending up to US$37 billion in 2016, and to US$41 billion in 2017, SEMI said.