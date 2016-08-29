Taipei, Tuesday, August 30, 2016 12:48 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
31°C
TSMC orders equipment for NT$21.3 billion
MOPS; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) purchased machinery equipment from Ebara, ASML and Applied Materials for a total of NT$21.3 billion (US$669.7 million), according to a filing the company issued with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on August 29.

TSMC said in filings from August 23 to 26 it spent a total of NT$23.59 billion on equipment from Applied Materials, ASM, Hitachi High-Technologies, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Ja Mitsui Leasing, KLA-Tencor, Lam Research International, Screen Semiconductor Solutions and Tokyo Electron.

Realtime news

  • Acer, Asustek to release over 18-inch display gaming notebooks

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 21:14

  • Sunrex Technology finishes capital downsizing

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 20:56

  • Vendors to shift away orders from BYD

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 20:56

  • Weak tablet demand prompting vendors to leave business

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 20:55

  • Kingston becomes largest shareholder of OSE

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 20:54

  • Sharp Taiwan president hopes for cooperation with Japan Display in R&D of OLED

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 20:54

  • HTC aims at over 10,000 HTC Vive-supporting applications in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 20:26

  • Sharp likely to not acquire OLED equipment as scheduled, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 20:25

  • IBM Taiwan expects growth potential in Taiwan, says executive

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 20:18

  • Former HTC CEO to attend Tokyo Game Show

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 20:18

  • Taiwan makers cautious about possible fluctuation in orders from China smartphone vendors

    Before Going to Press | Aug 29, 20:17

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link