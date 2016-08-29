TSMC orders equipment for NT$21.3 billion

MOPS; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) purchased machinery equipment from Ebara, ASML and Applied Materials for a total of NT$21.3 billion (US$669.7 million), according to a filing the company issued with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on August 29.

TSMC said in filings from August 23 to 26 it spent a total of NT$23.59 billion on equipment from Applied Materials, ASM, Hitachi High-Technologies, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Ja Mitsui Leasing, KLA-Tencor, Lam Research International, Screen Semiconductor Solutions and Tokyo Electron.