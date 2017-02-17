Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending, says IC Insights

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

Intel continued to top all other chip companies in R&D expenditures in 2016 with spending reaching US$12.7 billion, according to IC Insights. Intel's R&D spending represented 22.4% of its semiconductor sales for the year.

Intel accounted for 36% of the top-10 R&D spending and about 23% of the US$56.5 billion total worldwide semiconductor R&D expenditures in 2016, IC Insights said.

Intel's R&D spending is lofty and exceeded the combined R&D spending of the next three companies on the list. However, the company's R&D expenditures increased 5% in 2016, below its 9% average increase in spending per year since 2011 and less than its 8% annual growth rate since 2001, IC Insights indicated.

Underscoring the growing cost of developing new IC technologies, Intel's R&D-to-sales ratio has climbed significantly over the past 20 years. In 2010, Intel's R&D spending as a percent of sales was 16.4%, compared to 22.4% in 2016. Intel's R&D-to-sales ratios were 14.5% in 2005, 16.0% in 2000, and just 9.3% in 1995.

Among other top-10 R&D spenders, Qualcomm, the industry's largest fabless IC supplier, remained the second-largest R&D spender, a position it first achieved in 2012, IC Insights said. Qualcomm's semiconductor-related R&D spending was down 7% in 2016 compared to an adjusted total in 2015 that included expenditures by UK-based CSR and Ikanos Communications in Silicon Valley, which were acquired in 2015.

Broadcom, which is the new name of Avago Technologies after it completed its US$37 billion acquisition of US-based Broadcom in early 2016, was third in the R&D ranking, IC Insights said. Excluding Broadcom's expenditures in 2015, Avago by itself was ranked 13th in R&D spending that year (at nearly US$1.1 billion).

Memory IC leader Samsung was ranked fourth in R&D spending in 2016 with expenditures increasing 11% from 2015, IC Insights said. Among the US$1 billion-plus "R&D club," the South Korea-based company had the lowest investment-intensity level with 6.5% of its total semiconductor revenues going to chip-related research and development in 2016, which was up from just 6.2% in 2015.

Toshiba in Japan moved up two positions to fifth as it aimed its R&D spending at 3D NAND flash memories, IC Insights said. Foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) was sixth with a 7% increase in 2016 R&D spending, followed by fabless IC supplier MediaTek, which moved up one position to seventh with 13% growth in R&D expenditures. Micron Technology advanced from ninth to eighth in the ranking with its R&D spending rising 5% in 2016.

Rounding out the top 10, NXP was ninth in 2016, slipping from sixth in 2015 and SK Hynix grew its R&D spending 9% to complete the list. Fabless Nvidia just missed the cut with a 10% increase in expenditures for R&D, IC Insights said.

Semiconductor consolidation played a factor in industry R&D spending rising just 1% in 2016 to a record-high US$56.5 billion after a 1% increase in 2015 to US$56.2 billion. The slowdown in industry-wide R&D spending growth also corresponded with weakness in worldwide semiconductor sales, which declined 1% in 2015 and then recovered with a low single-digit increase in 2016, IC Insights noted.