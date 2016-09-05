Taipei, Tuesday, September 6, 2016 12:51 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
UMC, APM team up for MEMS foundry services
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Taiwan-based United Microelectronics (UMC) has announced it is teaming up with dedicated MEMS foundry Asia Pacific Microsystems (APM) to provide enhanced MEMS manufacturing services for mutual customers. UMC will leverage its 8- and 12-inch production capabilities with APM's 6-inch fab and MEMS know-how and prototyping experience to provide chip designers with a flexible and scalable end-to-end MEMS manufacturing solution.

"UMC has been highly successful in producing MEMS products for microphone, accelerometer and environmental sensor applications," said SC Chien, senior VP of corporate marketing division at UMC. "Partnering with APM allows us to broaden our MEMS addressable market to serve a wider range of customers targeting the growing Internet-of-Things (IoT) sector, such as system companies, module providers and designers of new MEMS chips."

"This alliance will also provide customers with greater working model flexibility, as APM can provide full turnkey service, MEMS prototyping and small volume manufacturing, while UMC delivers process porting capability for mainstream, volume production MEMS products that are ready to migrate to more productive and cost effective 8-inch manufacturing," Chien continued. "Moreover, customers can combine their MEMS modules with UMC's advanced 12-inch CMOS fab processes to introduce state-of-the-art MEMS features within an ASIC design."

"APM brings over 15 years of MEMS experience in design, manufacturing and packaging to our partnership with UMC," said APM precident KH Jao. "We are excited to cooperate with UMC, and believe the synergies created not only by our two companies' complementary services, but also by our close proximity in Hsinchu to UMC and numerous semiconductor suppliers, MEMS packaging & testing providers, will provide unmatched speed and supply chain advantages to MEMS customers worldwide."

Realtime news

  • KYEC enjoys another month of record revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 5, 20:46

  • Asia Pacific Telecom acquires equipment from Nokia Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | Sep 5, 20:45

  • TP-Link Technologies to launch own-brand smartphones

    Before Going to Press | Sep 5, 20:45

  • VMware to cooperate with Quanta Cloud Technology to launch Cloud Foundation

    Before Going to Press | Sep 5, 20:44

  • Hydis Technologies in cross licensing of TFT-LCD patents with Tianma Micro-electronics

    Before Going to Press | Sep 5, 20:38

  • Elan posts revenue growth for August

    Before Going to Press | Sep 5, 20:37

  • SPIL August revenues rise

    Before Going to Press | Sep 5, 20:36

  • Gamania Digital Entertainment decides on treasury stock

    Before Going to Press | Sep 5, 20:34

  • Microelectronics Technology sees increased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 5, 20:33

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link