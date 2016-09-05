UMC, APM team up for MEMS foundry services

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Taiwan-based United Microelectronics (UMC) has announced it is teaming up with dedicated MEMS foundry Asia Pacific Microsystems (APM) to provide enhanced MEMS manufacturing services for mutual customers. UMC will leverage its 8- and 12-inch production capabilities with APM's 6-inch fab and MEMS know-how and prototyping experience to provide chip designers with a flexible and scalable end-to-end MEMS manufacturing solution.

"UMC has been highly successful in producing MEMS products for microphone, accelerometer and environmental sensor applications," said SC Chien, senior VP of corporate marketing division at UMC. "Partnering with APM allows us to broaden our MEMS addressable market to serve a wider range of customers targeting the growing Internet-of-Things (IoT) sector, such as system companies, module providers and designers of new MEMS chips."

"This alliance will also provide customers with greater working model flexibility, as APM can provide full turnkey service, MEMS prototyping and small volume manufacturing, while UMC delivers process porting capability for mainstream, volume production MEMS products that are ready to migrate to more productive and cost effective 8-inch manufacturing," Chien continued. "Moreover, customers can combine their MEMS modules with UMC's advanced 12-inch CMOS fab processes to introduce state-of-the-art MEMS features within an ASIC design."

"APM brings over 15 years of MEMS experience in design, manufacturing and packaging to our partnership with UMC," said APM precident KH Jao. "We are excited to cooperate with UMC, and believe the synergies created not only by our two companies' complementary services, but also by our close proximity in Hsinchu to UMC and numerous semiconductor suppliers, MEMS packaging & testing providers, will provide unmatched speed and supply chain advantages to MEMS customers worldwide."