Jinko Solar is top China PV module maker in 1H16

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

Jinko Solar Holdings shipped 3.316GWp of PV modules during the first half of 2016, the largest among China-based makers, according to China-based media reports.

Trina Solar ranked second with 3.081GWp, followed by JA Solar Holdings with 2.508GWp, CSI with 2.462GWp, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings with 2.110GWp, China-based subsidiary maker of South Korea-based Hanwha Q Cells with 2.060GWp, Yingli Green Energy Holding with 1.170GWp and Xi'an LONGi Siliocn Materials with 992MWp.