Qualcomm signs purchase MoU with 4 China smartphone vendors

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Qualcomm has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with four China-based smartphone vendors: Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi for the purchase of Qualcomm's RF front-end (RFFE) components with a value of no less than US$2 billion in total over three years, according to a company announcement.

Qualcomm said its RFFE components constitute a portfolio of system-level modem-to-antenna RF front-end platform solutions, which are designed to enable OEMs to rapidly build mobile devices at scale.

The scope of Qualcomm's RF front-end platform include GaAs power amplifiers (PA), envelope trackers, multi-mode PA and modules, RF switches, discrete filters and filter-rich modules, and antenna tuners across cellular and connectivity technologies.