Qualcomm names new president

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Qualcomm has announced Cristiano R Amon - currently executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies and president of QCT - has been promoted to president of Qualcomm, effective January 4, 2018.

In his new role, Amon will formulate and drive key strategies for growing the company in both Qualcomm's core businesses, as well as new business opportunities, aid Qualcom. Amon will also continue to lead the QCT business, reporting to Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm.

"Cristiano's unique mix of business, engineering and operational skills and experience make him ideally suited to continue driving Qualcomm's technology and leadership positions across mobile, IoT, automotive, edge computing and networking - and lead the transition to 5G," said Mollenkopf.

Under his leadership, Amon has positioned Qualcomm as the industry leader in mobile technology, successfully built the chipset strategy and business in China, drove growth in adjacent markets, and developed deep and strategic customer relationships critical to the company's long-term success, said the company, adding Amon has been managing QCT's product roadmap since 2008 - a period of unprecedented growth and innovation for Qualcomm and the industry.

Amon joined Qualcomm in 1995 as an engineer and has subsequently held numerous business and technical leadership roles. For the past five years, Amon has been responsible for Qualcomm's semiconductor business, first as co-president of QCT and a member of Qualcomm's executive committee and then as president of QCT for the past two years. Prior to Qualcomm, Amon served as the chief technical officer of Vesper, a wireless operator in Brazil and held positions at NEC, Ericsson and Velocom.