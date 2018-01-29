Qualcomm to pay Taiwan antitrust fines in installments

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has approved Qualcomm's application to pay a NT$23.4 billion (US$803.09 million) antitrust fine in 60 installments in five years.

Qualcomm will pay NT$390 million in each installment with the first payment due at the end of January, FTC said, adding the US chip vendor has also backed its promise to pay the fines by providing promissory notes.

The FTC handed down the fines on the ground that Qualcomm had engaged in unfair trade practices between 2005-2015 leveraging its technology strengths and leading market position.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has resumed its collaboration talks with the government-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) on development of 5G technology in Taiwan, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times reports, citing economics minister Shen Jong-chin.

Qualcomm halted unilaterally related technology discussions with ITRI after it received the massive fines from the FTC in October 2017.