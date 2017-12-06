Qualcomm launches next-generation Snapdragon Mobile Platform

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Qualcomm has announced its next-generation flagship mobile technology, the Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform. The full unveiling of all the Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform features and specs will take place later on December 6, said the company.

The revelation was made at Qualcomm's second annual Snapdragon Technology Summit taking place in Haiwii.

At the event, ES Jung, president and general manager of the foundry business, Samsung Electronics, also confirmed that Samsung Foundry will be the foundry for Snapdragon 845 as the companies continue to work together to advance the silicon manufacturing process, according to qualcomm.

To highlight Qualcomm's commitment to the China ecosystem, Xiaomi founder, chairman and CEO Lei Jun emphasized his company's close relationship with Qualcomm Technologies in the premium tier and announced that Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 845.