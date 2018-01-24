Qualcomm to see smartphone AP shipments decline in 2018

Osiris Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Qualcomm's smartphone application processor (AP) shipments are expected to decline slightly in 2018, as top-tier smartphone vendors' in-house-developed APs - which cater to their own flaghsip and high-end devices - will account for over 30% of the global AP shipments, Digitimes Research estimates.

It is widely expected that Apple will spearhead to migrate smartphone AP production to 7nm process node in 2018 and become the top vendor in the 7nm-chip segment.

Samsung Electronics is expected to ramp up the ratio of smartphones powered by its own APs in 2018 and will see its smartphone AP shipments expand by an annual rate of 24% in the year, Digitimes Research estimates. Additionally, Samsung will also adjust its portfolio for smartphones by reducing the number of entry-level models in 2018 affecting AP shipments from MideaTek and Spreadtrum Communications.

Since Huawei has set a strategy to make in-house developed chips as its core competitiveness, APs provided by its chip subsidiary HiSilicon Technologies will be used to power over 60% of Huawei's total smartphone shipments in 2018.

Shipments of 12nm smartphone APs will also account for a higher ratio to global smartphone AP shipments in 2018 as mainstream solutions from both MediaTek and HiSilicon will be built using a 12nm process, while Qualcomm will roll out its Snapdragon 600 series APs using a 14nm node at Samsung for differentiation.