Shih dismisses speculation over Acer succession

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Acer founder Stan Shih has dismissed media reports claiming he is planning to have his son, Maverick, currently president for the BYOC business unit, take the helm of the entire company.

Shih wrote in an open letter that he personally believes the key to the company's sustainable development is a management led by a "professional manager."

He also praised incumbent Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen for his work to help Acer become profitable, and said he expects Chen to be the foundation of Acer's growth further.

He said Acer's management succession planning is the work of its board of directors, and as Chen is the chairman, it is his duty.

Acer founder Stan Shih

Photo: Digitimes file photo