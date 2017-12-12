Taipei, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 02:31 (GMT+8)
Daxin growth driven by new products
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Daxin Materials has reported significant growths in revenues and earnings for the first 11 months of 2017, buoyed by increased shipments of the company's newly developed PSA (polymer-sustained alignment) liquid crystals and polyimide (PI) alignment films for TV production.

Daxin, a subsidiary of AU Optronics (AUO), is now one of the world's three companies that are able to produce PI alignment films, with production totaling 5-6 tons in 2017, according to company sources.

In response to increasing demand, the company plans to double its production capacity for PI alignment films in 2018, said the sources.

Daxin also expects sales of its LCD-use materials to China to continue to gain momentum in 2018 after it managed to include a number of China-based flat panel makers into its client list in 2017.

The commencements of an 8.6G fab of CEC-Panda LCD Technology and a 10.5G line of China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) in 2018, as well as other fabs by HKC, BOE Technology, Everdisplay Optronics and CSOT in 2019-2020, will help continue ramping Daxin's business in China.

Moreover, Daxin has broadened its product lines beyond LCD materials to include those for the semiconductor and green energy industries, according to company chairman Lin Cheng-yih.

The developments of LCD, semiconductor and green energy products will be the three pillars for the company's continued growth in the next 10 years, Lin said.

Daxin posted revenues of NT$2.87 billion (US$95.63 million) in the first three quarters of 2017, increasing 7.2% on year. For the nine-month period, gross margin stood at 28.3% and EPS reached NT$3.48.

Pre-tax profits have reached NT$480 million in the first 11 months of 2017.

Daxin chairman Lin Cheng-yih Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017

Daxin chairman Lin Cheng-yih.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017

