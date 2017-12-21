COF packaging in growing demand

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

With COF (chip on film) package technology increasingly emerging as a mainstream packaging method for driver ICs for smartphone-use LCD and OLED panels, Taiwan players in the IC packaging sector, including COF substrate maker JMC Electronics, driver IC packaging and testing specialists Chipbond Technology and ChipMOS Techonolgies, will benefit from the lucrative packaging segment, according to industry sources.

The sources said that among the three major types of packaging, COF is gradually replacing TCP (tape carrier package) and COG (chip on glass) as a mainstay, as it is suitable for packaging driver ICs for both OLED and high-end LCD panels, regardless of panel sizes and despite involving higher costs.

COF packaging has been mostly applied to large-size panels, while COG has been utilized to package driver ICs on midsize and small-size panels, yet not suitable for flexible display panels. And as a major packaging technology in the past, TCP is losing ground to both COF and COG due to comparatively lower pin strength on carrier tapes during the packaging process.

The sources continued that COF tech is needed to package driver ICs on 4K LCD TV panels, small- to medium-size OLED panels and high-end TFT LCD panels produced on LTPS process, for a variety of end devices including TVs, smartphones and wearable devices.

As a specialized maker of COF substrates, JMC Electronics is poised to enjoy significant sales momentum for its newly developed 2-metal COF substrates that can be applied to flexible panels for high-tier smartphones and wearable devices in the coming year. The company is busy installing production equipment for the new substrates and will start to supply the substrates for carrying driver ICs on OLED panels in the second half of 2018 at the earliest.

Leading smartphone brand vendors are expected to adopt OLED for their high-end models in 2018. This will lead to a significant increase in demand for OLED panels, COF substrates and COF packaging services in the coming year and bring more business opportunities for Taiwan players in the driver IC packaging segment, industry sources said.