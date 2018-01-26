Apple developing 4 next-generation iPhone projects, says Digitimes Research

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Apple has been developing four next-generation iPhone projects: a 5.7- to 5.8-inch LCD device; a 6.0- to 6.1-inch LCD device; a 6.0- to 6.1-inch OLED device; and a 6.4- to 6.5-inch OLED device, according to Digitimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin. But the vendor is likely to eventually launch the two LCD phones and the 6.4- to 6.5-inch OLED one.

The next-generation iPhone line-up is similar to the portfolio it launched last year: two LCD panel-based devices - the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; and the OLED-based iPhone X.

Apple originally intended to push the two OLED iPhones and the 6.0- to 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, but has recently started leaning toward the combination of the two LCD models plus the 6.4- to 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, abandoning the 6.0- to 6.1-inch OLED model.

The four projects all support wireless charging and 3D sensing functionalities, Lin said.

However, Apple has not yet made the final decision so there is still a chance that the vendor may come up with another combination, Lin added.

For the entry-level sector, Apple is preparing a new inexpensive smartphone similar to the iPhone SE for 2018, featuring the wireless charging functionality, but not 3D sensing. The smartphone will begin mass production in the second quarter with the official launch in May or June, Lin noted.

Photo: Digitimes file photo