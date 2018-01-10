Young Optics reports sequential revenue growth for December

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Optical component and module maker Young Optics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$455 million (US$15.37 million) for December 2017, up 8.54% on month but down 0.75% on year.

For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$4.455 billion, increasing 8.24% from the previous years.

Shipments of pico-projection optical modules and industrial optical modules edged up in the fourth quarter as compared to the previous quarter due to seasonal demand, according to company sources.

Looking forward, the company expects part of shipments to be affected by off-peak season effects and less work dates in the first quarter of 2018.