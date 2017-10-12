Taipei, Friday, October 13, 2017 17:35 (GMT+8)
Young Optics September revenues up
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Optical component and module maker Young Optics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$488.6 million (US$16.1 million) for September, growing 31.77% sequentially and 65.56% on year.

The revenue growth was due to increased shipments of industrial optical modules for TV walls and imaging optical components for smart home devices, Young Optics said.

Young Optics posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.190 billion for the third quarter, rising 13.76% sequentially and 20.01% on year, and those of NT$3.086 billion for January-September rose 4.76% on year.

Young Optics expects pico-projection optical modules and industrial optical modules to take up 46-50% and 18-20%, respectively, of the consolidated revenues for the second half of 2017.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
