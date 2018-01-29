Young Optics to begin shipping smart shelf displays

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical component and module maker Young Optics has disclosed it will begin shipments of smart shelf displays for retail stores to Japan and Australia in first-quarter 2018, with the products' revenue proportion to reach 5-10% in 2018.

Optical modules for smart home devices, 3D printers, and pico-projection are also expected to drive business growth in 2018, the company said, adding it will develop 3-4 new models of optical modules supporting infrared LED sensing for smart home devices, and monthly production capacity for the product line will be expanded from about 300,000 units at year-end 2017 to 500,000-700,000 units in 2018.

Young Optics posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.369 billion (US$46 million), gross margin of 18.7%, net operating profit of NT$15 million and net profit of NT$2 million - the first quarterly profit following losses for seven consecutive quarters.

For 2017, the company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$4.455 billion, gross margin of 18.25%, net operating loss of NT$136 million, net loss of NT$148 million and net loss per share of NT$1.31.

Young Optics expects consolidated revenues for first-half 2018 to remain unchanged from second-half 2017, with growth of over 30% from first-half 2017.

Young Optics: Revenue proportions by product line, 2H17-1H18 Product line 2H17 1H18(f) Pico-projection optical module 48.32% 46-50% Industrial optical module 17.81% 18-20% Projection optical component 17.70% 16-18% Imaging optical component 16.17% 16-18%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018