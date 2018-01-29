IT + CE
Young Optics to begin shipping smart shelf displays
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Monday 29 January 2018

Optical component and module maker Young Optics has disclosed it will begin shipments of smart shelf displays for retail stores to Japan and Australia in first-quarter 2018, with the products' revenue proportion to reach 5-10% in 2018.

Optical modules for smart home devices, 3D printers, and pico-projection are also expected to drive business growth in 2018, the company said, adding it will develop 3-4 new models of optical modules supporting infrared LED sensing for smart home devices, and monthly production capacity for the product line will be expanded from about 300,000 units at year-end 2017 to 500,000-700,000 units in 2018.

Young Optics posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.369 billion (US$46 million), gross margin of 18.7%, net operating profit of NT$15 million and net profit of NT$2 million - the first quarterly profit following losses for seven consecutive quarters.

For 2017, the company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$4.455 billion, gross margin of 18.25%, net operating loss of NT$136 million, net loss of NT$148 million and net loss per share of NT$1.31.

Young Optics expects consolidated revenues for first-half 2018 to remain unchanged from second-half 2017, with growth of over 30% from first-half 2017.

Young Optics: Revenue proportions by product line, 2H17-1H18

Product line

2H17

1H18(f)

Pico-projection optical module

48.32%

46-50%

Industrial optical module

17.81%

18-20%

Projection optical component

17.70%

16-18%

Imaging optical component

16.17%

16-18%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

