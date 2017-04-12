Young Optics March revenues down on year

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Optical component and module maker Young Optics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$295 million (US$9.7 million) for March, increasing 5.30% on month but decreasing 40.47% on year, and its January-March consolidated revenues totaled NT$849 million, dropping 27.49% sequentially and 11.32% on year.

Young Optics expects pico-projection optical modules to account for 44-48% of consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017, industrial optical modules for 22-26%, projection optical components for 16-20% and imaging optical components for 9-12%.

Young Optics posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.116 billion, gross margin of 21.15%, net operating loss of NT$186 million, net loss of NT$199 million and net loss per share of NT$1.74 for 2016.

Young Optics: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 295 5.3% (40.5%) 849 (11.3%) Feb-17 280 2.4% 37.2% 554 20% Jan-17 274 (40.3%) 6.3% 274 6.3% Dec-16 458 23.7% 22.9% 4,116 (7.7%) Nov-16 370 8.2% (3%) 3,658 (10.5%) Oct-16 342 16% (16.1%) 3,288 (11.3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017