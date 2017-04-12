Taipei, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 18:09 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
22°C
Young Optics March revenues down on year
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Optical component and module maker Young Optics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$295 million (US$9.7 million) for March, increasing 5.30% on month but decreasing 40.47% on year, and its January-March consolidated revenues totaled NT$849 million, dropping 27.49% sequentially and 11.32% on year.

Young Optics expects pico-projection optical modules to account for 44-48% of consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017, industrial optical modules for 22-26%, projection optical components for 16-20% and imaging optical components for 9-12%.

Young Optics posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.116 billion, gross margin of 21.15%, net operating loss of NT$186 million, net loss of NT$199 million and net loss per share of NT$1.74 for 2016.

Young Optics: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Mar-17

295

5.3%

(40.5%)

849

(11.3%)

Feb-17

280

2.4%

37.2%

554

20%

Jan-17

274

(40.3%)

6.3%

274

6.3%

Dec-16

458

23.7%

22.9%

4,116

(7.7%)

Nov-16

370

8.2%

(3%)

3,658

(10.5%)

Oct-16

342

16%

(16.1%)

3,288

(11.3%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link