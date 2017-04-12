Young Optics March revenues down on year

Optical component and module maker Young Optics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$295 million (US$9.7 million) for March, increasing 5.30% on month but decreasing 40.47% on year, and its January-March consolidated revenues totaled NT$849 million, dropping 27.49% sequentially and 11.32% on year.
Young Optics expects pico-projection optical modules to account for 44-48% of consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017, industrial optical modules for 22-26%, projection optical components for 16-20% and imaging optical components for 9-12%.
Young Optics posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.116 billion, gross margin of 21.15%, net operating loss of NT$186 million, net loss of NT$199 million and net loss per share of NT$1.74 for 2016.
Young Optics: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
295
|
5.3%
|
(40.5%)
|
849
|
(11.3%)
Feb-17
|
280
|
2.4%
|
37.2%
|
554
|
20%
Jan-17
|
274
|
(40.3%)
|
6.3%
|
274
|
6.3%
Dec-16
|
458
|
23.7%
|
22.9%
|
4,116
|
(7.7%)
Nov-16
|
370
|
8.2%
|
(3%)
|
3,658
|
(10.5%)
Oct-16
|
342
|
16%
|
(16.1%)
|
3,288
|
(11.3%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017