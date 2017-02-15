Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
Young Optics suffers net loss per share of NT$1.74 for 2016
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Optical component and module maker Young Optics released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016 at a February 14 investors conference, leading to net loss per share of NT$1.74 (US$0.056) for 2016.

Young Optics posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.171 billion, gross margin of 18.36%, net operating loss of NT$40 million, net loss of NT$27 million and net loss per share of NT$0.23 for the fourth quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$4.116 billion, gross margin of 21.16%, net operating loss of NT$185 million and net loss of NT$202 million for 2016.

Young Optics phased out production of ultra-short-throw engines in 2016. Shipments of industrial optical modules and imaging optical components in 2016 significantly decreased on year, while those of pico-projection optical modules rose and those of projection optical components remained unchanged.

Young Optics expects pico-projection optical modules to account for 44-48% of consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017, industrial optical modules for 22-26%, projection optical components for 16-20% and imaging optical components for 9-12%.

Young Optics will rely on optical modules and components used in cars and 3D printers for revenue growth.

