PTI October revenues rise 24% on year
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Memory-IC backend specialist Powertech Technology (PTI) has announced consolidated revenues of NT$5.53 billion (US$183.3 million) for October 2017, up 24.2% on year but down 0.8% on month.

PTI's cumulative 2017 revenues through October totaled NT$48.45 billion, rising 23.8% from a year earlier.

PTI said previously that robust demand for flash memory chips will buoy its fourth-quarter revenues. The company expects to post another sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

PTI reported revenues increased 17.2% sequentially to NT$16.33 billion in the third quarter of 2017, which also hit a record high for the second consecutive quarter. The company generated earnings per share of NT$2.08 in the third quarter compared with NT$1.81 in the second quarter and NT$1.70 in third-quarter 2016.

